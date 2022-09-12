PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jayathi Y. Murthy officially began serving as the president of Oregon State University on Friday, Sept. 9.

Until August, Murthy formerly held a position at UCLA as the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science. She was the first woman dean at UCLA’s engineering school.

Through increased interaction with local community colleges and minority students, Murthy emphasized the importance of making a UCLA engineering education more accessible.

Previously, she had also worked at other institutions of higher education such as the University of Texas at Austin, Purdue University, Carnegie Mellon University and Arizona State University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Murthy to Oregon and Oregon State University,” Kirk Schueler, chair of OSU’s board of trustees said. “She will ably advance teaching, research, creative scholarship and the university’s Extension and engagement mission. And her leadership and the work of so many throughout OSU will extend the university’s contributions and impact across Oregon, the nation and world.”

The board of trustees chose Murthy as former interim-president Becky Johnson’s successor in June. Johnson, who just announced her retirement, had been working for the university since 1984.

“I am delighted to join this amazing university and Beaver Nation,” Murthy said. “I am also very proud to be a new Oregonian. As a leader, an educator, a researcher and as person, I am deeply committed to advancing the access that our state provides to high-quality public higher education throughout Oregon,” she said. “And I am committed to contribute to success for all students and learners throughout life and career.”

