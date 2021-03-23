OSU’s President Alexander submits resignation

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, then-LSU President F. King Alexander is shown before an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in Baton Rouge, La. Parents of former Oregon State volleyball players urged the school’s trustees to consider president F. King Alexander’s handling of abuse allegations in that program while they’re discussing his future because of unrelated cases while he was at LSU. An independent investigation at that school found a “serious institutional failure” in LSU’s handling of Title IX cases during Alexander’s tenure there, which ended in 2019. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University President F. King Alexander has submitted his resignation.

Alexander was placed on probation Wednesday by the Board of Trustees as they look further into his handling of sexual violence and misconduct while he was in charge at Louisiana State University. Alexander’s offer of resignation is currently being discussed by the Board of Trustees in an executive session.

In an open letter to the school community last week, Alexander said he regretted not taking stronger action against football coach Les Miles, who was a central figure in the 2012 investigation at LSU. Miles was fired earlier this month from his job at Kansas.

“At Oregon State University, Title IX and sexual misconduct are addressed much differently,” Alexander said.

In their statement Wednesday, the OSU Board said they “unequivocally condemn sexual violence and misconduct. We stand with and support survivors of all forms of sexual violence and affirm the work of advocates.”

Alexander will be required “to review the recommendations of the Husch Blackwell report relevant to OSU policies and practices and provide the Board with a report by June 1 that assesses and seeks to improve any OSU policies, procedures and funding needs for Title IX reporting and survivor support services.”

He must also provide “a concrete plan” by that date to rebuild trust and relationships with the OSU community.

Later, Alexander released a 2-minute video statement where he said he understands how people think he betrayed them, and he apologized. He also promised to show his commitment with action.