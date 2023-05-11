Multiple fire departments responded to a fire outside of Newberg, OR (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple fire crews responded to an “out-of-control” fire outside of Newberg.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the fire on Northeast Wilsonville Road started from a burn pile and there was a structure about 1,000 feet from the blaze.

At 2:54 p.m., TVF&R shared that they were making progress on putting out the blaze and were working to transition into mop-up.

By 3:22 p.m., authorities shared that the fire was under control and had been kept to around an acre in size.

Crews from St. Paul Fire and Dundee Fire also responded to assist.

