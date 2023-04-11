PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With warmer weather around the corner, an outdoors expert is sharing safety tips as Oregonians start hitting the water from boating adventures to kayaking or paddleboarding.

“One thing that you definitely want to have when you’re out on the water, and it’s required by the Oregon State Marine Board, is a good lifejacket,” says Luke Spencer, owner of Clackamas River Outfitters.

Whether you opt for a traditional lifejacket or one that just wraps around the waist, Spencer says, “the best lifejacket is the one you have on.”

Spencer points out other state marine board requirements include a marine whistle and a water access permit for boats or crafts over 10 feet. Spencer also recommends packing a dry bag, which can clip onto paddleboards, to carry extra layers of clothing, sunblock, keys or phones.

He also emphasizes the importance of being aware of the rules of the water and the conditions.

“The conditions in Oregon, especially in spring and early summer, change a lot. The water can be high. When we have a big snowpack, it’s good to remember that there’s going to be more water than there would when there’s less snowpack.”