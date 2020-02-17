Over 10k gallons of fuel spilled in semi crash on Hwy 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 22 remains closed as crews work to clean up over 10,000 gallons of spilled fuel after a semi truck crash on Sunday.

A semi truck hauling double tankers crashed on Highway 22 Sunday, forcing a 20-mile closure. Officials say that 2,800 gallons of diesel were recovered but 7,871 gallons of mostly gasoline were released in the environment, with some seeping into the North Santiam River. The river provides drinking water for nearby communities and the city of Salem.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between milepost 60 and 81 (Santiam Junction). There is no easy detour for vehicles traveling eastbound, and ODOT officials said travelers will want to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

No injuries were reported.

ODOT said the stretch will remain closed indefinitely while crews pump the fuel from the tankers and prevent more fuel from entering the North Santiam River.