Police believe there are other victims of Daniel Nunoz-Rodriguez, owner of Majin Ink LLC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of an Albany tattoo parlor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple female customers, police said.

Since last year, Albany police say they had been conducting a sex abuse investigation into the owner of Majin Ink LLC, Daniel Nunoz-Rodriguez.

Police say Nunoz-Rodriguez is suspected of subjecting a 19-year-old woman to unwanted sexual contact. He was arrested and taken to Linn County Jail on May 1 but was later released from custody pending trial.

On May 12, police conducted a separate sex abuse investigation, which eventually led to Nunoz-Rodriguez’s second arrest. Authorities said a 24-year-old woman told police that she was subjected to unwanted sexual contact on two separate occasions while getting a tattoo at Majin Ink.

Albany police believe that there are additional victims and are requesting them to come forward and contact the detective unit at 541-917-7688.