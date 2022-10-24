PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Search and rescue teams began looking for Nick Wells Friday evening after his wife told the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office that he hadn’t returned from his morning run.

Wells’ wife said she had been in contact with him periodically Friday and at one point, he had reportedly lost the trail but found it again. Sometime there after, Wells stopped answering his wife’s phone calls and text messages.

Using location data from Wells’ phone, the Hood River Crag Rats and Pacific Northwest Search & Rescue launched a search around the PCT that went into the night. The next day, additional crews joined the search, which had expanded to the Ruckel Creek Trail area.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said Wells was found deceased at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff nearly a mile from the freeway. His body was recovered later that Sunday.