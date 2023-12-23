PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re hoping to step out of the city and into what could be the set of a cheesy Hallmark holiday movie, two Pacific Northwest towns could be what you’re looking for.

Earlier this holiday season, California-based photo book company Mixbook surveyed 3,000 families to determine America’s favorite ‘Christmas-sy’ towns of 2023. This year, one Oregon destination and one Washington destination were highlighted.

Ashland, Ore., was featured at No. 15 on Mixbook’s report. The town, found about 300 miles away from the Portland metro area, annually kicks off the holiday season with a Festival of Light that lasts through the New Year. Along with the festival, locals and tourists alike have enjoyed Christmas carols, Santa photo-ops and a Menorah lighting.

Ashland is also home to Mt. Ashland, where many residents ski, snowboard, snowshoe and participate in other winter weather activities.

The other Pacific Northwest destination featured on Mixbook was Leavenworth, Wash. — which has also been named a Christmas town by travel experts at Country Living and Travel + Leisure magazine.

At No. 30, the Bavarian-styled village of Leavenworth offers a variety of festive events, dining options and activities to visitors. The city’s famous Village of Lights is held downtown starting on Thanksgiving and through February every year. Holiday events and activities include band performances, free gift wrapping and a gingerbread house exhibition.

Outside of the downtown area, tourists can book Leavenworth Sleigh Rides, visit a family-run reindeer farm or eat dinner in a heated igloo.

According to Mixbook, the country’s top five Christmas-sy towns are Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Durango, Colo., Lake Placid, N.Y., Stowe, Vt., and Alexandria, Va.

“These enchanting destinations, each adorned with twinkling lights, joyous carols, and the warm aroma of seasonal treats, serve as magical backdrops for family bonding and joyous celebrations,” the photo book company said.