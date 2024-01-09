PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Wednesday, rates are going up for Pacific Power customers in Oregon.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission announced in a statement that a series of decisions have been made based on filings submitted by Pacific Power which will result in “an overall increase in customer rates to be in full effect as of January 10, 2024.”

The exact impact on customers’ bills will vary depending on the energy type and usage. However, it amounts to a 12.9% average increase for residential customers. As an example, a typical single-family residence with an average 900 Kilowatt-hour (kWh) a month usage would receive a bill increase of $14.92, the release said.

The reason for the increase has to do with market volatility, annual adjustments for power costs, and a rise in costs due to wildfire risk mitigation.

“The rate increase reflects the reality of high market power prices for utilities and the important actions Pacific Power is taking to reduce wildfire risks on its system,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “At the same time, we recognize how difficult it is for families and businesses to adjust to higher bills, and we encourage them to seek out help through energy efficiency programs that reduce usage and rate discount programs to address communities facing high energy burdens.”

Costs will also go up for businesses, with an average increase of 12.1% for small commercial customers and an increase of 16.7% on average for large commercial/industrial customers.

For those experiencing low income, there are some options to get the bills reduced in some cases. More information for low-income programs can be found on the Energy Trust of Oregon’s website as well as Pacific Power’s website.