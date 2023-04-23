PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A lawsuit against PacifiCorp goes to trial Monday claiming the company played a role in 2020’s massive Beachie Creek fire.

Almost 200,000 acres burned in the Willamette National Forest during the fire with five people losing their lives. Many more lost their homes after it rapidly grew out of control over one night.

The lawsuit accuses PacifiCorp of not de-energizing its powerlines after they were downed. That created at least a half dozen smaller fires that added to Beachie Creek.

Jury selection for the trial begins on Monday.

Stay tuned to KOIN 6 to keep up to date with the trial.