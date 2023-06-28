The company said it's prepared to shut off power, but won't say if it plans to be more proactive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a public wildfire preparedness webinar on Wednesday, officials with the utility company PacifiCorp, which operates Pacific Power in Oregon, dodged questions about whether it would be more proactive with public safety power shutoffs in the future.

Instead, officials said the utility company has an “expanded level of preparedness.”

“We are standing ready to act where we need to act when we need to act,” Amy McCluskey, vice president of wildfire safety and asset management for PacifiCorp, said in response to a question about public safety power shutoffs.

KOIN 6 News asked again for the company to address whether it would be more proactive with public safety power shutoffs and a communications representative said the question had been addressed.

McCluskey said the company has invested in improving its weather models, which makes them more prepared to determine whether a public safety power shutoff is necessary, but said nothing about whether they would occur more often.

Simon Gutierrez, a senior communications representative with PacifiCorp, noted that any changes to the company’s public safety power shutoff plan are not the result of ongoing litigation. A jury recently found PacifiCorp responsible for multiple 2020 wildfires in Oregon. PacifiCorp has said it plans to appeal the decision.

In a presentation, McCluskey outlined the Oregon 2023 wildfire mitigation plan PacifiCorp has implemented.

She said the company began producing wildfire mitigation plans in 2018.

As part of the presentation, McCluskey said PacifiCorp is taking steps to reduce the risk of its power lines and conductors starting wildfires.

One thing she noted was that in 2022, Pacific Power replaced 91 miles of bare conductor overhead lines with insulated conductor covers in Oregon. The silicone rubber material on these covered conductors provides electrical insulation and reduces the risk of the electric line sparking.

In 2023, Pacific Power plans to construct 89 miles of covered conductor in Oregon and more in the coming year. Construction is currently taking place near Grants Pass.

McCluskey said Pacific Power is aiming to cover 125 miles of conductor covers per year in Oregon, but said the progress depends on the supply chain of materials and other resources required to install the conductor covers.

“To the extent we can move faster, we certainly accelerate that work, that hardening work is important, but we are certainly facing – like most industries and like most companies – some resource and supply chain constraints,” McCluskey said.

She said Pacific Power has increased the frequency of its inspections in “fire high consequence areas.” These are areas Pacific Power services that have a heightened wildfire risk.

Detail inspections will now occur every 5 years instead of every 10 years and patrol inspections will occur every year instead of every two years. PacifiCorp crews clear grown plants around equipment and power poles and perform annual infrared inspections of transmission lines.

McCluskey said Pacific Power has also increased its number of weather stations in 2022 to 86, which gives the company a better idea of weather conditions and wildfire risk in the areas it serves.

If PacifiCorp meteorologists determine there is an increased risk of wildfire in an area, McCluskey said the company will modify crews’ work practices during high-risk fire conditions and defer work in windy or high-risk conditions. Crews are also instructed to drive on designated roads wherever possible and avoid doing work on energized equipment where it’s feasible.

McCluskey reminded all Pacific Power customers to make sure the company has their most recent contact information on file, since this will be the way Pacific Power contacts customers to inform them of a public safety power shutoff.

She also said customers should make an effort to establish defensible space around their house, by clearing all large plants from a 30-foot radius around a home and by reducing and pruning trees within 100 feet. Customers should also have emergency supplies of food, water and other essential items in case power is shut off due to wildfire risk.