PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PacifiCorp announced Monday it just finished a $3 billion, years-long wind energy project spanning several states.

Hundreds of wind turbine blades were shipped through Vancouver to a farm near Dayton, Washington, in 2019.

The project also boasts farms in Wyoming and Oregon. The company is also focusing resources toward solar energy and advanced grid technology.

PacifiCorp said it expects a larger deployment of renewable resources, storage and transmission by 2024.