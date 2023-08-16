Staff with Paid Leave Oregon say they have already identified some areas to improve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Applications for Oregon’s new paid leave program opened on Monday. Two days later, program leaders say things are going according to plan.

Through Paid Leave Oregon, approved applicants can receive up to 12 weeks of paid time off for medical or family leave. Paid leave can also apply to victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

Staff with Paid Leave Oregon say they have already identified some areas to improve and will be making adjustments accordingly, but otherwise, it has been a smooth transition.

Last week, the program leaders said they expected 41,000 initial claims for benefits and had 250 staff members in the department to answer phone calls and process applications or claims.

“Our data is showing that on average 20 minutes to file a claim…for all leave types already,” Humelbaugh said.

The state started collecting money to build up a fund for the program in January when workers and employers began paying an automatic 1% contribution — split between the two of them. The amount of money applicants can receive depends on one’s income before paid leave begins. For instance, less is paid out for higher-income workers.

To qualify, residents will need to earn at least $1,000 during the past year, whether they’ve been working full or part-time. Using the leave is at the applicant’s discretion: They can take it for a day or use all of it at once, depending on their needs — regardless of a company’s lead policy.

However, there are some caveats. Applicants must notify their employer a month out if using it for a planned event, such as a medical procedure, or within 24 hours for an emergency.

Oregon residents can apply through the Oregon Employment Department website. Applicants should plan between a half hour to an hour to fill in information. More information about the Paid Leave Oregon program can be found at paidleave.oregon.gov.

Karen Humelbaugh, the director at Paid Leave Oregon, said the state will check each application for documentation to ensure qualification. Applicants can just follow a set of directions.

“You just notify your company, ‘I am planning to apply for Paid Leave Oregon,’ then you would go to our Frances Online portal. You apply through that. You would have to upload documentation to show what your condition is and how much leave you need, for what amount of time, and when you would start it. Then we would go through our eligibility process in the background and be able to hopefully approve that leave,” she said.