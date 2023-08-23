PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s employment department announced it has successfully enrolled its first applicants in Paid Leave Oregon after rolling out the program in early August, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Paid Leave Oregon allows for paid leave for medical or family reasons and covers survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

According to the director of Paid Leave Oregon, 4,632 people applied for the program between Aug. 9-14.

The Oregon Employment Department says its approved two people as the program ramps up processing and ID verification.

Eligible employees can start taking paid leave on September 3.

After opening, Paid Leave Oregon staff members say they have already identified some areas to improve and will be making adjustments accordingly.

Program leaders previously said they expected 41,000 initial claims for benefits and had 250 staff members in the department to answer phone calls and process applications or claims.

The state started collecting money to build up a fund for the program in January when workers and employers began paying an automatic 1% contribution — split between the two of them. The amount of money applicants can receive depends on one’s income before paid leave begins. For instance, less is paid out for higher-income workers.

Oregon residents can apply through the Oregon Employment Department website. Applicants should plan between a half hour to an hour to fill in information. More information about the Paid Leave Oregon program can be found at paidleave.oregon.gov.

To qualify, residents will need to earn at least $1,000 during the past year, whether they’ve been working full or part-time. Using the leave is at the applicant’s discretion: They can take it for a day or use all of it at once, depending on their needs — regardless of a company’s lead policy.

However, there are some caveats. Applicants must notify their employer a month out if using it for a planned event, such as a medical procedure, or within 24 hours for an emergency.