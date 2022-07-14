PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re still over a year away from the Oregon Employment Department rolling out its paid leave program, but this week, the state launched the paid leave website, which answers many basic questions.

The department says they set 1% of wages as the cap for contributions — 60% will be paid by the individual worker and 40% will be paid by the business.

“So just to give a simple math example, if you earn $100,000 in wages, the employee would pay $6 and the employer would pay $4,” program director Karen Humelbaugh said. “It’s a really vital safety net for Oregonians who need to take time off when they have these major life events.”

She says those major life events include the birth or adoption of a child, getting seriously injured or sick, or taking care of an injured or sick family member. Domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, as well as victims of stalking or harassment, will also be covered under paid leave.

Oregon has had a family leave program since 1991 but it’s been largely unpaid. The state legislature approved paid leave in 2019.

Contributions will start coming to employee paychecks starting in Jan. 2023. They will be eligible for leave in September 2023.