PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police pursuit that shut down part of Highway 101 escalated to an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Thursday night, said Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

There were reports the suspected vehicle had an explosive device in the car. Officials said the passenger reportedly threatened he’d detonate the device while assaulting the driver.

“We need people to stay clear of this area until this incident is resolved,” Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown said Thursday night.

Officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle, then a two-hour standoff ensued.

The shooting happened nearly two hours after the pursuit began in Lincoln County just before 7 p.m., according to TCSO. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known what started the pursuit.

The highway remains closed near Little Nestucca River Road while officials investigate.