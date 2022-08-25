PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christie’s Auction House in New York City announced Thursday that they will be auctioning off more than 150 pieces of art owned by late Portland Trail Blazers owner, and co-Microsoft founder, Paul Allen.

Christie’s estimates that Allen’s collection is valued at more than $1 billion. It will reportedly be sold in November and is expected to be the organization’s largest auction ever.

“To Paul, art was both analytical and emotional. He believed that art expressed a unique view of reality – combining the artist’s inner state and inner eye – in a way that can inspire us all. His collection reflects the diversity of his interests, with their own mystique and beauty. These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie’s will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul’s wishes,” said Allen’s sister Jodie, current owner of the Trail Blazers and executor of her brother’s estate.

All sales will be dedicated to philanthropy, according to Christie’s.

Allen bought the Blazers in 1988 for $70 million and was the team owner until his passing in 2018.