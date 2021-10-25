Staying safe as wet, windy weather continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you are heading out Monday morning, be careful as you hit the roads.

After an active day of weather on Sunday, conditions will slowly begin to calm down throughout the day on Monday. However, some areas will still see rain and strong winds in the morning — which can bring an increased risk of car accidents.

“We’ve seen people speed down neighborhood streets to get around traffic, things like that,” Hannah Schafer from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said. “When it’s raining outside and their kids walk into school, or you’ve got families out and about, make sure you think twice about where you’re headed and how fast you’re traveling.”

Schafer said PBOT has a few programs available for folks worried about flooding — they provide sand and sandbags for those wanting to further protect their properties. The department asks that you bring your own shovel.

She also advised those walking with headphones should keep them turned down, so “you can really hear other cars or people coming so that you can be aware of what’s going on in your surroundings.”

Sunday’s windstorm toppled trees around the Portland metro area causing several delays.

Portland General Electric reported Sunday afternoon there were more than 200 active outages and nearly 9,000 customers impacted. Pacific Power reported 112 outages in Oregon affecting around 7,600 customers. In Clark County, Clark Public Utilities reported there were still more than 400 people without power and they’d recently restored power to more than 1,000 people.

As of Monday morning, PGE reports there are 60 total active outages and more than 3,900 customers affected, with nearly 600 customers affected in Gresham alone.

Michael Thurman was traveling from Seattle to Portland on Amtrak Sunday and said the rain was so heavy, it looked like the train was driving through a car wash. Thurman’s partner, Robert Noche, said water was leaking into the train cars.

“I heard a clap of thunder and it was hard to kind of hear inside the train,” said Thurman. “The wind shook the trees. You could see branches coming off the trees alongside the road and it poured.”

Schafer also says PBOT will have crews available during these rainy periods, so if you need help or you can’t keep that storm drain clean and clear yourself feel free to give them a call. The number is 503.823.5185.