PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation is working to stay one step ahead of the storms taking aim at Oregon.

An extra 45 PBOT staffers were called in to help clear nearly 350 storm drains on Saturday alone, with extra crews back out on Sunday to help reduce the threat of street flooding.

PBOT reminds residents to clear surface debris only. Call PBOT Maintenance Dispatch 24/7 at 503.823.1700 for any emergency hazards or if the drain is still clogged after removing surface debris.

PBOT crews clear storm drains during a rain storm, December 3, 2023 (KOIN)

But with the forecasted floods and winds expected to continue through Wednesday, power companies are also trying to be proactive. Portland General Electric spokesperson John Farmer told KOIN 6 News they’ve also bumped up staffing and are tracking the storm in real time to best respond to any outages.

“We saw some outages yesterday (Saturday), not a lot, nothing that we weren’t expecting. But we were prepared and were able to take care of those pretty quickly and get everybody back up and running with power,” Farmer said.

A flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday everywhere west of the Cascades. Small stream flooding is possible, as the rainfall picks up.

Rainfall picked up across the Portland metro in the early hours of Sunday as another in a series of Pacific frontal systems takes aim at the region.

KOIN 6 News wil have more information later.