PBOT ready if weather downs trees, clogs drains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are extra crews ready if the Portland Bureau of Transportations needs to step in this weekend should roads flood and trees come down. Officials believe the city will likely see the most problems beginning Sunday.

So far, though, PBOT spokesperson Hannah Schaefer said they’ve gotten the normal volume of calls they’d typically get on a rainy Saturday.

Sunday is the day when rapid strengthening of Bomb Cyclone #2 reaches its lowest minimum pressure. While the exact path is uncertain, this storm will truck toward the Oregon and Washington coastline. This is the 2nd storm of its kind in one week. If you’re thinking this sounds extreme for the PNW, you’d be right.

However Sunday could see an increase in intensity of the rain and the wind. The PBOT crews will work to make sure the storm drains say clear in order to avoid major street flooding, Schaefer said. Crews will also work closely with Portland Parks & Rec, PGE and Pacific Power to clear trees and branches quickly.

Leaves near a storm drain during rainfall in downtown Portland, October 21, 2021 (KOIN)

“You know, our trees have had a lot of stress this year starting with the ice storm in Febraury of 2021 and then our heat dome this summer which also put a lot of stress on our trees,” she told KOIN 6 News. “So this being the first major rain and windstorm of the season, we are expecting to see some branches down and debris in the roadway.”

If you come across any major road hazards, including trees or branches that fell or if you find storm drains that won’t clear after you’ve tried to remove the surface debris, call PBOT’s 24-hour maintenance dispatch hotline — 503.823.1700.

Along the Oregon coast

The biggest waves will be found south of Florence – that is the stretch of beach under a high surf warning now. However, that doesn’t mean the beach is any safer to the north of Florence. These watches and warnings are subject to change. The north Oregon coast may encounter breakers up to 32 feet. Flooded roads and parking lots are expected during high tide, not because of rain, rather because ocean water will be rushing above the mean tide level.