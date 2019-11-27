PDX expecting thousands on Thanksgiving Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest days for airports across the country — however, this is the second-busiest day for the Portland International Airport.

PDX expects to see a little over 55,000 people on Thanksgiving Eve. Plan to give yourself plenty of extra time to get bags checked and through security. When it comes to actually getting to the airport, allow yourself extra travel time because this is the busiest day for the roads.

There have not been any major delays. However, there are some winter storms happening in places like Denver and Chicago which could cause some cancelations or delays as the day progresses. Be sure to know before you go.

In order to get through the lines faster at security, be sure to pack appropriately. For instance, no large containers of liquids or aerosol sprays in your carry on and always have your documents ready.

“Just understand that there’s more people and more people who may not travel as frequently, so time and patience are the 2 keys to holiday travel,” said PDX spokeswoman Kama Simonds.

There are sure to be a lot of anxious travelers out there trying to get home to family for the holiday. Make sure to take the proper precautions to ensure your travels go as smoothly as possible.