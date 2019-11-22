PDX introduces therapy pets for stressed travelers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday through next week, the Portland airport is expecting more than 500,000 holiday travelers.

While some national reports put the busiest travel day as Wednesday or Sunday of the week of Thanksgiving, that’s not the case at PDX.

PDX said Friday, Nov. 22, is expected to be the busiest day for them, with more than 56,000 expected travelers.

The next busiest day will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with a little more than 55,000 people.

Everyone, meet Marvin—one of the new therapy dogs at PDX. He’s here to relieve your travel stress! ✈️🐶 >>> https://t.co/XXIiq8OT9Q pic.twitter.com/WA5U1b2D5B — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) November 22, 2019

The week is also the debut of the canine therapy program to help those travelers. The furry friends can help cut down on the stress for travelers.

Marvin the dog and his handler, Kathy Loter, are among 20 therapy animal teams on the job.

“It’s the season of comfort and joy and that’s what we’re bringing here, comfort and joy,” Loter said.

Marvin is a lover with lots of wet kisses.

“A lot of people are really busy running through the airport, it gives them a break to check back in and be with a dog,” traveler Megan Masters said.

The dogs will be in the airport Friday and parts of next week.

“They may be leaving their dog behind, but they’ve got another dog for comfort on the concourse,” Loter said.

Parking is expected to be OK, but airport officials still encourage you to check before you head out. If you don’t want to drive, the MAX red line goes straight to PDX or you can call rideshare.