PDX says goodbye to Concourse A

Alaska Airlines flights will now depart from Concourse C

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Airport is officially saying goodbye to Concourse A.

The last flight out of Concourse A was at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. It is now closed and set to be demolished.

PDX officials said Gate A was one of the busiest gates at the airport and there’s no plan to create a replacement.

The space will instead be used to expand Concourse B for Alaska and Horizon. It’s due to open in summer 2021.

In the meantime, Alaska Airlines flights will depart from Concourse C.

Starting Thursday, those flying Alaska or Horizon will go through security as normal but instead of turning left, they will head right and to the west end of Concourse C to their gates.

PDX said Concourse A was built as a temporary structure 31 years ago and it’s time to say goodbye.

Many Portland residents who have flown out of Gate A for years said the concourse was dark and needed an upgrade while a PDX volunteer said he’s heard mixed feedback about the closure.