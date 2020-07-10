PDX knocked out of top airport spot for first time in 6 years

PDX was named No. 2 in this year's Top 10 Domestic Airports list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in six years, the Portland International Airport has been knocked out of the top spot for the Top 10 Domestic Airports.

Travel + Leisure released the new list on Friday, which showed PDX slipped to No. 2 by less than one point. The airport that beat it? Indianapolis International Airport. People called IIA “outstanding,” citing its “top-notch” facilities.

The list comes from Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best survey, which takes in answers from individuals around the globe. The publication said the deciding factors in this year’s competition included local food and drink options, free Wi-Fi, destination-specific shopping and short security lines.

Although PDX was bumped down a bit, Travel + Leisure still heard from many passionate Portland fans.

“PDX is far and away the best airport I have flown through,” one person said to Travel + Leisure. “Extremely easy to navigate, signage is wonderful, and you can find anything you are looking for very easily. Customer service staff is wonderfully helpful.”