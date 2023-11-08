PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland International Airport partnered with GoodMaps for a new app to help people with hearing, vision, or mobility impairments navigate the airport.

After a successful pilot program, PDX is launching the GoodMaps app to help people who are blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, mobility impaired, or neurodiverse with audio and video guides for indoor spaces. Officials said the app can help fliers find their gate, restrooms, food options, retail outlets, water fountains, and charging stations.

“PDX is a place for everyone, and our Accessibility Committee helps us to introduce new programs and technology like GoodMaps that can make our airport even more inclusive,” said Steve Nagy, director of airport operations at the Port of Portland. “Since we rolled out the app, we’ve received really positive feedback from committee members and passengers and are proud to be extending our partnership with GoodMaps to offer more coverage.”

PDX says an earlier version of GoodMaps launched in January 2023 to help visitors through the ticket lobby, baggage claim, and Concourse E. The free app now includes several upgrades including navigation through all concourses, augmented reality and 2D maps of PDX, and guides to “step-free” routes through the airport.

PDX says GoodMaps uses LiDAR technology to pinpoint a user’s location.

“Having GoodMaps at PDX opens up more possibilities for how I can travel and it’s great timing to have this update available now” said Pete De Vasto, member of the Port of Portland’s Accessibility Committee and traveler with total blindness. “The holiday season might be the one time of year that people with vision or hearing impairment travel and, with passengers encouraged to get to the airport even earlier during peak times, the app can help them locate the nearest restaurant or restroom and get back to their gate without assistance. Also, anyone arriving at PDX can use the app to find baggage claim or ground transportation. It’s truly a game changer.”