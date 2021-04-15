PDX sees increase in passengers, guns in carryons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel is increasing in Oregon and so are the instances of TSA agents finding guns in carry-on luggage.

At the Portland International Airport, travel increased in March, especially during spring break. From March 18 through April 4, they saw more than 545,000 travelers, which was 22% higher than forecasted. The busiest day was March 19 with 37,731 travelers.

There have already been 5% more travelers in April so far than in March.

TSA said they found five loaded guns in carryon luggage in March at PDX and one so far in April. Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a

locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited

in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

PDX also reminded travelers about construction ongoing as part of a multi-year renovation project. The concourse connector closed so you now must use the security checkpoint that corresponds with your gate. There are also limited dining options before security due to the construction.

33 firearms were found in carryon luggage in all of 2020 at PDX. 12 have been found in 2021 so far.