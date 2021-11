PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Peacock Lane’s Christmas lights return for 2021 after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

Organizers on the Peacock Lane’s Facebook page made the announcement Wednesday night. The street will be beaming with lights beginning December 15 and through December 31.

The post said they will not be offering cocoa or designating pedestrian-only nights to limit volunteers’ exposure to COVID.