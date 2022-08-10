PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pendleton Flour Mills went up in flames after a small fire that began Tuesday afternoon reignited early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Fire crews initially received reports of black smoke coming from the mills with no visible flames just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Pendleton Fire Department extinguished the small fire but remained on the scene for fire watch. According to Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram, the fire reignited at 4 a.m. Wednesday — leading to the structure being fully engulfed by flames due to the dry grain.

The Pendleton Flour Mills were engulfed in flames after a small fire that began Tuesday afternoon, reignited early Wednesday morning, according to Pendleton police. August 10, 2022 (courtesy Pendleton Police Department).

Pendleton police said the fire appeared to be knocked down shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday and noted the building is a total loss.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to the amount of slow-burning grain. Authorities said Southeast Dorian Avenue and Southeast Emigrant Avenue are closed near the mills and ask those in the area to take Southeast Court Avenue and Southeast Frazer Avenue for east-west traffic.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.