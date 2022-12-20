PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rush has started at hardware stores as people across the Portland metro area prepare for an impending winter storm.

Chris Richardson, manager of St. Johns Ace Hardware said business is picking up but he expects the real rush to start Wednesday, and that people don’t seem panicked yet but are definitely worried and getting prepared.

As for what has been popular with his customers, Richardson said they have been selling a good deal of ice melter, faucet covers, ice scrapers, and traction sand. Yak Tracks, ice traction for shoes, have also been going quickly.

Richardson said it’s not just important to prep your house and car for the cold, but also to be ready for your electricity to go out.

“Power outages are a part of this equation,” said Richardson. “If we get ice, the likelihood is the power is going to go out”

Ace also carries snow shovels and sleds…although at this point cold and ice seem to be the main concern in the forecast.

It is recommended to always have an emergency kit and go-bag ready to go in your home.