PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement agencies are looking for a “person of interest” in relation to the suspected homicide of 24-year-old Ontario woman Daniela Perez, who was reported missing on Oct. 10.

The Malheur County District Attorney’s Office announced that Perez’s body was found inside of her car on Oct. 10 in downtown Ontario. Initial evidence suggests that Perez was murdered, the DA’s office said.

“With her vehicle also being missing, On-Star was used to determine its location at approximately 7 p.m.,” the DA’s office stated. “The vehicle was found parked in downtown Ontario in a parking lot belonging to the Ontario School District. Tragically, Ms. Perez was found in the vehicle deceased. The circumstances suggest it to be a criminal homicide.”

The person of interest sought in relation of Perez’s death. (Photos courtesy of MCSO and OPD)











The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario City Police Department have provided photos of an unnamed man determined to be a “priority person of interest” in connection to Perez’s death. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Malheur County Sheriffs’ Office.

“Public warning: This at-large adult male is a person of interest in the death of a female located in a car in Ontario,” the MCSO said. “If you see him or know of his location, call dispatch. Do not approach him or try to detain him yourself. We do know who he is.”

The investigation into Perez’s death is ongoing.

“Law enforcement has worked tirelessly through the night and continue to follow leads, gather evidence and attempt to identify persons involved,” the DA’s office said.