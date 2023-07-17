PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group representing businesses from around Oregon is trying to put a controversial Salem payroll tax on the ballot.

Oregon Business and Industry has filed a petition to refer the Safe Salem Payroll Tax to the voters on the November ballot — saying the tax will exacerbate the effects of already-rising inflation and will prompt residents to look for jobs outside of the capital city. The association says it also expects the tax will further burden employers.

“OBI is headquartered in Salem, and we care deeply about this community. We have no problem with Salem or any other city asking voters to support levies for important local services. However, this proposal is vague, the tax is high, the administrative burden is significant, and there is little assurance as to how funds will be spent,” said Angela Wilhelms, OBI’s president and CEO. “At a minimum, the community deserves a chance to vote.”

The city council passed the payroll tax late Monday, July 10, and is looking to implement it by July 2024. The tax would be imposed on all wages for individuals working in Salem, regardless of where they live — minimum wage employees would be exempt.

On average, it will cost Salem workers $42 dollars a year.

Salem City Manager Keith Stahley says the tax would help pay for emergency services as the city faces a $19 million budget shortfall. Employees and employers lined up for over two hours of public testimony, with most people speaking against the tax.

The petition was filed and approved by the city on July 14. OBI needs about 4,000 signatures by August 9 in order to refer it to the November ballot, but “to account for possible errors and ensure success,” the association says they’re aiming for 6,000 signatures.

