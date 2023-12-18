PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeowner had to be rescued during an early morning house fire in Albany, but two pets were lost, authorities said.

According to the Albany Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a home in Northwest Albany just before 5 a.m. where they found a homeowner and multiple neighbors waiting outside.

The front of the building was heavily on fire authorities said and the people outside helped direct the crews to where another homeowner was trapped inside.

Crews had difficulty getting into the home, but officials said they managed to enter through a bathroom window and find the trapped homeowner.

They managed to get the homeowner out and they were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The fire was put out just before 7 a.m. and officials said that a firefighter was injured and treated at a local hospital and an Albany police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two pet dogs didn’t survive the fire authorities said. The cause is still under investigation.