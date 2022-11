Over 3,400 outages are in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.

According to PGE, 3,419 of the outages are in Marion County. The outage has also affected 300 homes in Multnomah County and 267 homes in Washington County.

The cause of the outages has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.