PGE customers in 7 Oregon counties still lack power

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric understands people want — need — their power restored. After nearly a week-and-a-half, PGE customers in 7 Oregon counties remain in the cold and dark.



“The last remaining customers are the more difficult to get back on. We’re dealing with literally thousands of locations still have one two, maybe a dozen customers that are affected by each individual outage,” said PGE’s Steve Corson. “Crews are working their way through as quickly as they can, but it could be several days before those crews are back on.”

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, PGE reports just over 10,000 customers remained without power. Officials said 400 crews (about 3,000 people) will continue working around-the-clock to restore power to the remaining customers.

PGE outages map

Still, others may not have power again for another week, according to PGE.

PGE said it’s now on the final two phases of power restoration, but now the work ahead will be the hardest yet for crews.

“While we know that we have over 5,000 points of equipment damage to our system that still needs to be addressed, at this point, the repairs only bring back power to about 10 customers at a time,” said PGE President/CEO Maria Pope.