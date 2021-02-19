PGE crews working around-the-clock on power restoration

PGE said 90% of customers will have power restored by end of Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One week ago, a wicked winter storm system brought snow, ice and freezing rain to Oregon — and with it, downed trees and power lines.

Although the vast majority of people have had their power restored, tens of thousands of PGE customers remain without electricity. PGE aims to restore power to 90% of customers by Friday night — that is, all but around 15,000 customers in the hardest hit areas like Woodburn, Canby and Sublimity.

As of 5:30 a.m. February 19, 2021, PGE reported about 69,000 customers in 8 counties remained without power.

PGE outages map

PGE improved their website to offer customers a better idea of where crews are working. Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO, said the site now shows more accurate estimation times.

Officials said more than 1,100 PGE employees are working around-the-clock. Now that all the substations are operating, PGE crews are going house to house and area by area restoring power to the thousands still waiting.

Pacific Power said Thursday it was making “determined progress” and had restored power to more than 97% (over 77,000 homes and businesses) of its impacted customers.