PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight made national headlines Monday for his $400 million donation to fund education and arts for Black residents of Portland’s North and Northeast neighborhoods.

The contribution certainly isn’t Knight’s first foray into philanthropy. Oregon’s wealthiest resident has long been known for his largesse.

Still, most of Knight’s big-ticket donations have headed to healthcare facilities, academic institutions and political campaigns.

The richest family in Oregon, with Knight now 85 years old, is worth $47.7 billion, according to Bloomberg. Over $2 billion of the family’s fortune has been donated to research, academics and politics in the last two decades.

