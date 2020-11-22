Photos: Armed protesters gather in front of Gov. Brown’s residence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem was the site of another protest Saturday when dozens of vehicles caravanned to stage a demonstration against Governor Kate Brown’s recent statewide freeze.
A faction of Saturday’s group showed up outside the governor’s Salem residence armed with weapons.
The “stop the pause” protest against the COVID-19 restrictions featured more than 100 people near the Capitol building–most of whom were not wearing masks, according to the Statesman Journal. In addition to the restrictions, protesters continued to question the validity of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
Protesters have now rallied in Salem for three weekends in a row.
