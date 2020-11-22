Photos: Armed protesters gather in front of Gov. Brown’s residence

Oregon

Protest against Oregon's freeze draws roughly 100 in Salem

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Armed protesters gather in front of Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem was the site of another protest Saturday when dozens of vehicles caravanned to stage a demonstration against Governor Kate Brown’s recent statewide freeze.

A faction of Saturday’s group showed up outside the governor’s Salem residence armed with weapons.

The “stop the pause” protest against the COVID-19 restrictions featured more than 100 people near the Capitol building–most of whom were not wearing masks, according to the Statesman Journal. In addition to the restrictions, protesters continued to question the validity of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

Protesters have now rallied in Salem for three weekends in a row.

  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Protesters rally in front of Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Protesters rally in front of Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Armed protesters gather in front of Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Protesters rally in front of Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Thelia Frazier, 4, Briana Portier, and Kingiam Frazier, 2, listen to a speaker at a ‘Stop The Pause and Defeat The Steal’ rally in front of the Oregon state capitol on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Protesters wave flags at a ‘Stop The Pause and Defeat The Steal’ rally in front of the Oregon state capitol on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: A pedestrian waves at a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Two armed supporters of President Donald Trump lean on their truck at a ‘Stop The Pause and Defeat The Steal’ rally in front of the state’s capitol on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: Salem police officers patrol as protesters gathered in front Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – NOVEMBER 21: A protester reacts while speaking to a Salem police officer in front of Gov. Kate Brown’s residence, Mahonia Hall, on November 21, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Protesters angered by lockdown measures and the presidential election results rallied for the third consecutive weekend in the state’s capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss