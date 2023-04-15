Fieri poses with the Staff at Spork in Bend. (Boto submitted by a reader who asked to be referred to as “Hawk Talon.”)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deschutes County officials and Bend restaurateurs remain tight-lipped about rumors that celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited several restaurants in Bend this week for his TV show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” However, KOIN 6 received several viewer-submitted photos confirming his appearance.

One viewer who submitted a photo of Fieri said that he was spotted at the Grace and Hammer pizzeria in Redmond on April 11. Fieri was also seen in Bend, where he posed for a photo with staff members at Spork and is rumored to have eaten at Big Ski’s Pierogis. Fieri also visited Bend in 2021, filming at Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge and Dump City Dumplings.

Fieri poses with a fan at Grace and Hammer in Redmond. (Photo provided by George Sieveking)

Fieri poses with the Staff at Spork in Bend. (Boto submitted by a reader who asked to be referred to as “Hawk Talon.”)

Deschutes County Spokesperson Whitney Hale declined to say if Fieri filmed in the area this week. However, Central Oregon Film Office Executive Director Sandy Henderson confirmed that an undisclosed “production” did take place.

Viewers wishing to send in additional Fieri sightings can email KOIN 6 at news@koin.com.