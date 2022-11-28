PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sunday afternoon, a dog owner was reunited with his puppy after the pet got stuck in a 35-foot embankment in Wilsonville.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a call about the trapped pup at 12:30 p.m. Officials say they don’t have information on who made the initial phone call, but the puppy was believed to be in his owner’s backyard in Charbonneau before he wandered down the embankment.

The 10-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was found on the south side of the Willamette River near Southwest Edgewater.

Firefighters were able to locate and rescue the puppy in about half an hour before returning him to his owner.

TVF&R crews used ropes to lift a puppy up from a 35-foot embankment on Sunday, Nov. 27. (courtesy TVF&R)

As seen in the photos above, crews were able to save the puppy using ropes to lift him back up.

“Animal rescues like this are infrequent, but they do happen from time to time,” TVFR spokesperson Jacob Fuhrer told KOIN 6 News. “All our fire trucks and engines are equipped with ropes and harnesses to facilitate various types of rescue scenarios, including from steep angles such as in this case.”