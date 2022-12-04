Snow falling in Troutdale, OR on Dec. 4, 2022 (Marlee Boxler)

Photos from around the area, December 4, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling over Northwest Oregon, and although not nearly cold enough to cause stickage, people are still getting out and enjoying the weather.

Although not causing many problems, officials are still warning drivers to stay safe on the roads.

According to KOIN 6 Meteorologist Mary Loos, things are supposed to dry out by Monday but it may not stay that way for long.

Below are photos from around the Willamette Valley showing off some of the snow

Snow falling in Troutdale, OR on Dec. 4, 2022 (Marlee Boxler)

Snow falling in Troutdale, OR on Dec. 4, 2022 (Marlee Boxler)

Snow falling in Troutdale, OR on Dec. 4, 2022 (Marlee Boxler)

Snow falling in Troutdale, OR on Dec. 4, 2022 (Marlee Boxler)

Snow falling near Rose City Park, Dec. 4, 2022 (Courtesy Photo)

Snow falling near West Haven on Dec. 4, 2022 (Kyra Walters)

A person waits for a bus on Southwest Harrison during a snow event in Portland, December 4, 2022 (KOIN)

Tucker the dog enjoying a bit of snow in NE Portland, Dec. 4, 2022 (KOIN)

Snow falling on Bonny Slope in Portland, December 4, 2022 (Courtesy: Virginia Bruce)

A car on it’s side on Highway 6, dec. 4 2022 (WCSO)

