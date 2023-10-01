Natasha Stenbock took the controls for a bit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To kick off the Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville, KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock flew in the Sukhoi SU-29 with pilot and air show performer Renny Price on Friday. This year marks Price’s 26th Oregon International Air Show.

The Sukhoi is a 360hp Russian-made aerobatic trainer, which Stenbock – who is also a pilot- notes is 2.5 times the horsepower of the little Cessna 172 she rents.

While in the air, they did rolls and loops, and Price even gave Stenbock the controls on the maneuvers.

Check out the gallery below for the full experience.

The view from the cockpit of the Sukhoi SU-29, piloted by Renny Price at the Oregon International Air Show on September 29, 2023. (KOIN)

The view off the wing of the Sukhoi SU-29, piloted by Renny Price at the Oregon International Air Show on September 29, 2023. (KOIN)

An upside down mid-maneuver view from the cockpit of the Sukhoi SU-29, at the Oregon International Air Show on September 29, 2023. (KOIN)

Stenbock and pilot Renny Price (right) in front of the Sukhoi SU-29 on September 29, 2023. (KOIN)

