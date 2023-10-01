PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To kick off the Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville, KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock flew in the Sukhoi SU-29 with pilot and air show performer Renny Price on Friday. This year marks Price’s 26th Oregon International Air Show.
The Sukhoi is a 360hp Russian-made aerobatic trainer, which Stenbock – who is also a pilot- notes is 2.5 times the horsepower of the little Cessna 172 she rents.
While in the air, they did rolls and loops, and Price even gave Stenbock the controls on the maneuvers.
