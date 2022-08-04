Oregon State Police talked to the drivers of two vehicles outfitted in the style of Cars (Courtesy: OSP)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the cars were not racing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, Oregon State Police shared a recent encounter with Disney’s favorite race car — Lightning McQueen. In the Facebook post, OSP said: “You would have to see it to believe it.”

The event unfolded when OSP received a report of two cars racing and cutting each other off. Police said the caller’s description “made it easy to find them.”

Officials said once the trooper caught up to McQueen and his friend Dinoco, the trooper didn’t see any of the driving concerns reported. However, the trooper did pull McQueen over for driving too close.

When the two “race” cars stopped, police said the trooper gave both drivers a lesson on highway safety. McQueen was also given a warning for following too closely.