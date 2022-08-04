A trooper pulled over Dinoco and Lightning McQueen after they were allegedly seen racing (Courtesy: OSP).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It appears Doc never taught Lightning McQueen racing should be left for the track.

On Thursday, Oregon State Police shared a recent encounter with Disney’s favorite race car — Lightning McQueen. In the Facebook post, OSP said: “You would have to see it to believe it.”

The event unfolded when OSP received a report of two cars racing and cutting each other off. Police said the caller’s description “made it easy to find them.”

Officials said once the trooper caught up to McQueen and his friend Dinoco, the trooper didn’t see any of the driving concerns reported. However, the trooper did pull McQueen over for driving too close.

A trooper pulled over Dinoco and Lightning McQueen after they were allegedly seen racing (Courtesy: OSP).

Lightning McQueen landed himself in some trouble after allegedly racing with his pal Dinoco (Courtesy: OSP).

A trooper pulled over Dinoco and Lightning McQueen after they were allegedly seen racing (Courtesy: OSP).

When the two “race” cars stopped, police said the trooper gave both drivers a lesson on highway safety. McQueen was also given a warning for following too closely.