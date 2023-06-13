PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Highway 20 in Eastern Oregon remains completely closed in Malheur County between Juntura and Harper after a mile-long slide dumped acres of mud and beach ball-sized boulders into the roadway following heavy rains.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the slides began at 11 p.m. on June 10 near Lookout Road, sometimes pouring enough mud and debris into the highway to bury the average single-story home.

“Multiple slide areas along a mile stretch of highway brought rock, mud, and other debris across the road, completely covering it — in some areas up to 15 feet high,” ODOT said.

Mud and debris blocking Highway 20 in Malheur County. (Photos courtesy of ODOT)





















The slide trapped multiple drivers along the highway. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, no one is believed to have been injured by the slide. The trapped drivers were able to drive out of the slurry after receiving gasoline.

“Loaders working from both ends of the slide helped rescue three stranded motorists who were stuck between two slide areas,” ODOT said.

The closure is expected to last multiple days as crews deal with shifting mud and rock still flowing into the area. While ODOT crews worked through Sunday night and Monday morning to clear enough debris to create a one-lane access road, their progress was spoiled Monday afternoon when a fresh heap of mud filled in a portion of their progress.

Power and other utility lines remain knocked down in the area. ODOT said that it is working with utility companies to address the issues. ODOT’s estimated that a total of 10,000 to 15,000 cubic yards of rock, mud, and debris must be removed from the highway. Travelers will need to use alternate routes until the road is clear and the hillside is stabilized.

“Travelers will need to use alternate routes between Burns and Vale and are advised to stay on main state highways,” ODOT warns. “Other local routes may also be impacted.”