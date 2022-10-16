PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden left Portland Saturday, but not before partaking in one of his favorite hobbies: eating ice cream.
Biden’s final stop on Saturday before departing was a local Baskin Robbins in Gresham.
He shook hands while there, even took a selfie, and then he made his order: Double dip chocolate chip in a waffle cone.
Biden was joined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, who he was also with Friday as he campaigned for her, only that time he had a box of Sesame Donuts.
“This is the last stop,” Biden said, before taking off for the airport.
A short time later, Air Force One took off from PDX, drawing to an end Biden’s two-day trip to the Rose City.
Biden’s October visits was the president’s second trip to Portland this year.