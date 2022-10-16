President Joe Biden eats an ice cream cone at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden left Portland Saturday, but not before partaking in one of his favorite hobbies: eating ice cream.

Biden’s final stop on Saturday before departing was a local Baskin Robbins in Gresham.

He shook hands while there, even took a selfie, and then he made his order: Double dip chocolate chip in a waffle cone.

Biden was joined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, who he was also with Friday as he campaigned for her, only that time he had a box of Sesame Donuts.

“This is the last stop,” Biden said, before taking off for the airport.

A short time later, Air Force One took off from PDX, drawing to an end Biden’s two-day trip to the Rose City.

Biden’s October visits was the president’s second trip to Portland this year.