PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden is in Portland this weekend to fundraise for the Oregon Democrats and to promote his plans to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Americans, starting with Air Force One landing at Portland International Airport on Friday evening.

Greeting the president on the tarmac included U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore and Col. Todd A. Hofford, commander of the 142nd Air Wing.

President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., after giving her a cupcake from Air Force One for her birthday as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, Commander, Oregon Air National Guard, second from left, as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. From left, Col. Todd A. Hofford, Commander, 142nd Air Wing, Prigmore, Biden, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., obscured, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden is greeted by from left, Col. Todd A. Hofford, Commander, 142nd Air Wing, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, Commander, Oregon Air National Guard, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., second from right, listens as President Joe Biden speaks after Biden arrived at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden stands with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., as he speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden hands KC Hanson, Chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, second from right, a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., right, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., left, applaud. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Joe Biden speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., right, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., left, applaud. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden hugs Rosa Colquitt, Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, and KC Hanson, Chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, obscured, during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden is seated during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden works the phones during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden works the phones during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Rosa Colquitt, Vice Chair Democratic Party of Oregon, is seated at right. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden stands with Tina Kotek, the Oregon Democratic nominee for governor, as he speaks during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

However, Biden didn’t come empty-handed: he gave Bonamici a cupcake for her birthday.

After arriving in Portland, Biden’s next stop was at a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland as he promoted Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee for governor facing a tight race.

Biden is expected to stay in Portland overnight and will resume events locally on Saturday as he promotes his plan to fight inflation ahead of the mid-term elections.

