PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden is in Portland this weekend to fundraise for the Oregon Democrats and to promote his plans to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Americans, starting with Air Force One landing at Portland International Airport on Friday evening.
Greeting the president on the tarmac included U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore and Col. Todd A. Hofford, commander of the 142nd Air Wing.
However, Biden didn’t come empty-handed: he gave Bonamici a cupcake for her birthday.
After arriving in Portland, Biden’s next stop was at a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland as he promoted Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee for governor facing a tight race.
Biden is expected to stay in Portland overnight and will resume events locally on Saturday as he promotes his plan to fight inflation ahead of the mid-term elections.
