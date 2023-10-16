PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy weather blanketed Oregon’s skies over the weekend, blocking views of Saturday’s solar eclipse for much of the Pacific Northwest. However, the crowd at Crater Lake saw a lucky break in the clouds that morning, revealing a spooky glimpse of the “ring of fire.”

Local photographer Tim Hallam told KOIN 6 News that park visitors got “insanely lucky” as the eclipsing sun appeared through “tiny openings in the clouds.” Hallam said that onlookers cheered as the sun broke through, offering an eerie, cloud-veiled view of the eclipse.

Views of Saturday’s eclipse as seen from Crater Lake National Park. (Photos by Tim Hallam.)





The sunrise over Crater Lake on Oct. 14 as photographers set up to capture the solar eclipse. (Hallam)







Hallam snapped thousands of photos of Saturday’s eclipse and picked a few of his favorite shots to share with local viewers. He said that also he plans to put together a time-lapse of the event soon.