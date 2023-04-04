PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Easter days away, responsible Portlanders looking to adopt a small animal may want to consider a rabbit for their next pet.

The Oregon Humane Society and the Portland-based organization Rabbit Advocates currently have a few dozen bunnies in the Portland area that are in need of a good home. While potential adopters might be tempted to make an impulsive rabbit purchase this holiday season, OHS spokesperson Laura Klink told KOIN 6 News that owning a rabbit is a big responsibility that should require a lot of thought.

“It is important to keep in mind that adopting a pet is a big commitment and is a decision that should be made by the entire family,” Klink said.

Bingo and Bluey, paired males, 3 years old. (OHS)

Maro, a 2-year-old female rabbit available for adoption in the Portland area. (Rabbit Advocates)

Titan, 1-year-old male. (RA)

Pocky 1-yearold female. (OHS)

Mr. Mabel. 6-year-old male. (OHS)

Pen Pal 3-month-old female. (OHS)

Tantor, 3 to 4-year-old male. (RA)

Churro, baby female. (RA)

Georgina. (RA)

Lorenzo (RA)

Cece, 4-year-old female. (OHS)

Brownie, 3-year-old male. (OHS)

Chi Chi, young male. (RA)

Mister 7-year-old male. (OHS)

Rollie, 3-year-old male. (OHS)

Fae, 2-year-old female. (OHS)

Chresure, 3-year-old male. (OHS)

Olaf. (RA)

Bonded pair Ella Fitzgerald and Janis Joplin. (RA)

OHS’ recommendations for proper rabbit care include adequate housing and space for plenty of exercise.

“They should never be left alone in a cage all day, the OHS website states. “A life bound to a cage would not only lead to depression but can also create physical issues if rabbits aren’t able to stretch their legs and explore the environment outside of their cage.”

Those who think their home is a good fit for a pet rabbit are encouraged to check out the following list of locally adoptable bunnies. The rabbits can also be visited during regular business hours at OHS’ shelter at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd. The process of adopting from Rabbit Advocates and its full list of adoptees is available on the organization’s website.

Rabbit Advocates spokesperson Veronica Hatch said that its fostering opportunities are also a great way to test if a bunny may be a good fit for your home.

“Rabbits make wonderful house pets but they are not an easy or starter pet: They can live 10 to 12 years, they are delicate creatures that require an exotic vet, and those costs can be very expensive,” Hatch said. “They are prone to destructive behaviors so rabbit-proofing your home is a must. Rabbits are social creatures and are not meant to live outside in a hutch, they will be bored and lonely and their overall health will suffer.”