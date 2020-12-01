Pictographs west of Bend vandalized, authorities seek tips

Vandalism of rock art in the Deschutes National Forest (Photo courtesy US Forest Service)

BEND, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — Forest Service officials say pictographs west of Bend were recently vandalized and they are seeking help from the public as authorities investigate.

Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said Monday that the vandalism to the rock art, which is rare in the area, was recently discovered and appears to have happened within the last month.

Nelson-Dean said the Forest Services doesn’t know the exact age of the rock art, adding the Forest Service hasn’t asked out of respect “because it is culturally important for local tribes.”

The damage assessment, which will determine the level of charges the Department of Justice will consider, is ongoing.

Law enforcement is asking the public for any information or tips that could help them in their investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Forest Service tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave a message.