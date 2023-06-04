PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing just outside of the Scappoose Airport on Saturday morning.

One Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District engine and one ambulance responded to the scene on June 3 just after 7:30 a.m. Because the crash site was not easily accessible by road, responding firefighters ultimately used a “Rapid Extrication Module” offroad vehicle to reach the patient and drive them to a waiting ambulance.

The vehicle used to reach the scene of the crash. (Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District)

“First arriving units found an ultralight aircraft down just east of the airport outside the airpark fence,” the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District said.

The pilot is believed to have been the plane’s sole occupant at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.